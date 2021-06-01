U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Feltman Visits Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kenya

U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman will travel to Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kenya from May 31 to June 6. Special Envoy Feltman will meet with senior officials of the four countries to discuss cooperative approaches to supporting a stable and prosperous Horn of Africa, including a resolution of the dispute over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam that is acceptable to all parties.

SRN