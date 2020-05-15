U.S. Signs $230M Development Assistance Agreement With Ethiopia

U.S. Embassy in Ethiopia: U.S. Renews its Commitment to Ethiopia with $230 Million Development Partnership Agreement

“The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and the Federal Ministry of Finance signed a new development partnership agreement this week worth more than $230 million. … The USAID development assistance agreement provides funding and resources required to accelerate development gains and help Ethiopia achieve its goal of becoming a middle-income country. Under the agreement, USAID also will continue to work with the Government of Ethiopia and other international and local partners to expand access to quality health care and services, improve education, and advance a private sector-led model of transformative economic growth…” (5/14).