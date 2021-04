U.S. sees no sign of Eritrean withdrawal from Tigray, urges pullout

(Reuters)—The U.S. government has seen no evidence of a withdrawal of Eritrean troops from Ethiopia’s Tigray region despite Eritrea’s assurances that they would pull out, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday.

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price reiterated Washington’s call for the immediate departure of Eritrean forces from Tigray.