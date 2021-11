U.S. orders non-emergency government employees in Ethiopia to leave

Traffic police are seen on duty at the Lafto neighbourhood in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, November 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

NAIROBI, Nov 6 (Reuters) – The United States has ordered non-emergency government employees in Ethiopia to leave due to an armed conflict, civil unrest and ethnic violence, its embassy in Addis Ababa said on Saturday.