U.S. condemns ‘massacre of civilians’ in Ethiopia’s Tigray

DDIS ABABA (Reuters) – The U.S. State Department’s top diplomat for Africa on Friday denounced the killing of civilians in a conflict between federal and local troops in Ethiopia’s Tigray region.

“We condemn the massacre of civilians in Mai-Kadra and strongly urge immediate steps to de-escalate and end conflict throughout the Tigray region,” Tibor Nagy tweeted. “It is essential that peace be restored and civilians be protected.”