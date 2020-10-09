U.S. condemns attack on UN World Food Program convoy in South Sudan

(Todaynewsafrica)–The United States said on Friday it was “deeply concerned by the attack on a United Nations World Food Program (WFP) humanitarian cargo convoy in South Sudan this week.”

“As a result of this attack, an aid worker remains missing and three are injured. We express our sympathy to the family of the missing aid worker and wish the wounded a full and swift recovery,” said Morgan Ortagus, U.S. Department of State Spokesperson.

She added: “Humanitarian aid workers in South Sudan and throughout the region work under extremely challenging conditions to assist some of the world’s most vulnerable men, women, and children. This is the second attack on humanitarian cargo vessels in this area in the past two months. We call on the Government of South Sudan to investigate this attack fully and expeditiously and provide the security necessary to ensure the safety of aid workers who are delivering critical life-saving services and assistance.

“The United States is the largest single donor of humanitarian assistance to the people of South Sudan, providing nearly $907 million in humanitarian aid in FY 2020 through UN and NGO partners. We continue to stand with the South Sudanese people to help address their ongoing humanitarian needs and demonstrate the long-term commitment of the U.S. Government and international community to South Sudan’s stability.”