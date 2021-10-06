U.N. urges Ethiopia to allow unhindered aid as famine looms

October 6, 2021

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Ethiopia’s government on Wednesday to allow the world body to deliver humanitarian aid to millions in the country’s north “without hindrance.”

During a U.N. Security Council meeting, Guterres urged Ethiopia’s government to allow “unrestricted movement of desperately needed fuel, cash, communications equipment and humanitarian supplies” into TigrayAmhara and Afar.

