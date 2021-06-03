U.N. Says Food Aid Needed for 90% of People in Ethiopia’s Tigray as Calls Grow for Ceasefire
(Democracynow)—International pressure is mounting for Ethiopia to declare a ceasefire and allow for delivery of aid to the northern Tigray region, where millions of people are now facing famine. The U.N. says over 90% of people in the area need emergency food aid after months of conflict and displacement. There have also been many reports of sexual violence and indiscriminate killings since the fighting erupted in November of last year. Earlier this week, reports were published of a May 8 attack in which Eritrean soldiers killed 19 civilians, mostly children and women, in a Tigray village.
