U.N. Ambassador to the United Nations News Conference

March 2, 2021

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield held her first press conference to outline her foreign policy priorities. Following opening remarks, she took questions from reporters on a range of issues, including U.S. relations with Russia, Iran’s nuclear program, the political situation in Myanmar, the conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, and policy toward North Korea. Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield held the U.N. Security Council presidency during the month of March.

