Tyranny Is Ethiopian: A Poem Tyranny is Ethiopian

A perennial anomie Deeply embedded In the architecture And political culture Of the prison house of nations.

Tyranny is Ethiopian. Every aspiring despot Inherits a predatory throne Undergirded by fraud, violence, bigotry Predation and blood-drenched narratives To author and unleash His own signature terror regime.

Mad Mengistu had his multi-purpose Red Terror campaign Coupled with endless bloody wars.

Mercurial Meles Crafted his own Crimson Terror regime Complete with brand new implements And terminology of Terror And savagely unleashed it Across the vast plains of the Ogaden. Who can forget The notorious Jail Ogaden? With its macabre methods Of torture, mass humiliation, and mass slaughter.

Delusional Abiy Lashes out at Oromia With his murderous Rose Terror Modeled on the mayhem in the Ogaden. Majestic landscapes Blossom in gore and despair.

Tyranny is Ethiopian. A lethal affliction Blessed with a mighty rage That consumes The tyrant and all the people Of his accursed dominion.