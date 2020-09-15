Twenty one (21) Ethiopian Ambassadors and diplomats have tested positive for COVID-19 following the three-week annual conference & training held at Kuriftu Resort in Bishoftu.

The Ambassadors will remain in quarantine before reporting back to their respective foreign missions. Meanwhile, Ethiopia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Taye Atskeselassie has been informed that he will not be returning back to New York. It’s not immediately clear who will replace Taye who has been in New York for a mere two years. Taye took over from Ambassador Tekeda Alemu in July 2018 when the latter was recalled by the current administration on suspicion that he’s too close with TPLF bigwigs such as former Foreign Minister Seyoum Mesfin.