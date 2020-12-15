Turn of event. PP members representing Amhara region proposes to replicate Tigray military operation in BenishangulGumuz region.
News: Ruling Party members speak of need to repeat #Tigray military operation in #BenishangulGumuz as #Amhara region gov’t, #NaMA ramp-up calls for actions https://t.co/BiJ47oWPJr Latest from @Siyaanne as she continued covering the security crisis in #Metekel zone & the fallout.
— Addis Standard (@addisstandard) December 15, 2020
