Turn of event. PP members representing Amhara region proposes to replicate Tigray military operation in BenishangulGumuz region.

December 15, 2020

Turn of event. PP members representing Amhara region proposes to replicate Tigray military operation in BenishangulGumuz region.

Saudi Arabia: Migrants Held in Inhuman, Degrading Conditions

Detained Migrants Allege Torture, Killing in Detention, Fears of Covid-19

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.