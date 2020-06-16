Trump to name Indian American Geeta Pasi envoy to Ethiopia

Career diplomat earlier served as Political Officer at US mission in New Delhi.

President Donald J. Trump is tapping Indian-American career diplomat Geeta Pasi, who speaks several languages including Hindi and has served as political officer in New Delhi as the new US ambassador to Ethiopia.

Trump’s intent to nominate Pasi, 58, currently Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for African Affairs at the Department of State as ambassador to Ethiopia, was announced by White House Monday.

Pasi of New York is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, class of Career Minister. She previously served as US Ambassador to Djibouti from 2011 to 2014 and Chad from June 2016 to 2018.

To both her previous ambassadorial posts she was appointed by the then President Barack Obama.

Her past diplomatic assignments include Political Officer at the US Embassies in New Delhi, India and Accra, Ghana, Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Dhaka, Bangladesh, and Deputy Principal Officer at the US Consulate General in Frankfurt, Germany.

Pasi also served as Director of Career Development and Assignments for the State Department, Director of the Department’s Office of East African Affairs, and Afghanistan Desk Officer in the Office of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh Affairs.

Pasi earned her B.A. from Duke University in 1984 and her M.A. from New York University in 1986.

She has won numerous Department of State performance awards, including the Matilde W. Sinclaire Language Award.

She speaks French, German, Hindi, Romanian, and Russian.

Before joining the Foreign Service in 1988, she worked as an institutional financial market researcher in New York.

Source: americanbazaaronline