He said he was allowing his health secretary to waive certain regulations to provide more flexibility to doctors and hospitals responding to the outbreak.

Trump also said he was waiving interest on student loans and purchasing more crude oil for the US strategic reserve to fill it “right to the top.”

After a widely derided prime-time address on Wednesday that preceded a historic plunge in stocks, Trump faced pressure to demonstrate a handle on the crisis. Unlike that address, which framed the virus as a foreign threat, Friday’s statement pointed to a full-blown domestic crisis requiring massive federal resources.

He said the emergency action would “unleash the full power of the federal government” and called on Americans to band together in a time of national strain.

“Through a very collective action and shared sacrifice, national determination, we will overcome the threat of the virus,” he said.

But Trump’s own words at times belied a sense of political unity. He blamed Democrats for not bending enough in negotiations over a legislative package to combat coronavirus and he accused past administrations — misleadingly — of hampering his ability to confront the virus.

The delays in testing, however, have come under Trump’s watch and even Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease specialist, said this week the situation amounted to a “failing.”

Trump on Friday also claimed to lack any knowledge that a pandemic control group within his own National Security Council was disbanded under his watch, calling a question on the topic “nasty.”

“I don’t know anything about it,” he said. “When you say ‘me,’ I didn’t do it.”

The National Security Council’s global health directorate was folded into other areas of the council in 2018.

Even as he was announcing a scaling up of testing capacity for coronavirus, the President said Friday he did not believe all Americans should rush to be tested.

“We don’t want people to take a test if we feel that they shouldn’t be doing it. And we don’t want everybody running out and taking — only if you have certain symptoms,” he said in the Rose Garden.

One person he did suggest would take a test was himself, saying it was likely he would receive one “fairly soon,” after he recently came into contact with a Brazilian official who later tested positive.

If that encounter startled Trump into taking more protective actions to prevent himself from contracting or spreading the virus, however, it was not in evidence on Friday. During his event Trump shook hands with nearly every retail executive who came to his podium to speak, ceasing only when the final participant offered an elbow bump instead.

“I like that. That’s good,” Trump said.

The President, who began his remarks by giving himself plaudits for his response to the outbreak, still appeared to believe the spread could be limited even as he also suggested it would worsen before eventually improving.

“It could get worse. The next eight weeks are critical,” Trump said. “Some of the doctors say it will wash through, it will flow through. Interesting terms.”