It says Trudeau will first travel to Addis Ababa to meet with Ethiopia’s prime minister and president.

There, he’s also due to meet with world leaders at the 33rd African Union Summit in a bid to deepen relationships with African countries.

We need to work across borders to fight climate change, create economic growth, and address global security challenges. We’ll be meeting with other leaders & security experts in Ethiopia, Senegal, and Germany next week to do just that. Get the details: https://t.co/5RAunsudvO — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 1, 2020

Then he’s on to Dakar, where he’s set to meet with the president of Senegal.