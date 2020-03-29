Trudeau continues self-isolating after his wife’s recovery from COVID-19



Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) kisses his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau at the Liberal Party campaign headquarters in Montreal, Canada, Oct. 21, 2019. (Photo by Raffi Kirdi/Xinhua)

Trudeau said he is “very happy” that his wife has recovered, but he will continue to self-isolate as he cannot rule out that he acquired the coronavirus from Sophie.

OTTAWA, March 29 (Xinhua) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Sunday that he will continue self-isolating after his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau announced her recovery from COVID-19 Saturday.

Speaking to reporters outside Rideau Cottage Sunday morning, Trudeau said he is “very happy” that his wife has recovered, but he will continue to self-isolate as he cannot rule out that he acquired the coronavirus from Sophie.

Sophie announced Saturday that she had received the “all clear” from her doctors. She contracted the coronavirus earlier this month.

Trudeau entered self-isolation on March 12 after Sophie’s positive test for COVID-19.

He added that he will continue to live and work at home until he has no reason to believe he could have been exposed to COVID-19 for more than 14 days.

Trudeau also announced new funding of millions of dollars to help children, seniors and the homeless affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. “We promise to help everyone through this tough time.”

As of Sunday afternoon, there were 5,878 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths in the country. ■

