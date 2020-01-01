Truck-minibus collision kills 12 in Ethiopia/Oromia

ADDIS ABABA, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) — Twelve people were killed after a truck collided head-on with a passenger minibus on Wednesday in Ethiopia’s Oromia regional state, local police officials said.

The accident happened in Gidami district in western Wollega zone of Ethiopia’s largest Oromia regional state on Wednesday morning.

Eight others sustained injuries from the incident, state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate reported, quoting Gejaso Abera, who heads the zonal traffic police office.

They are currently undertaking medical treatments in nearby healthcare facilities, according to police.

The deadly accident came on the backdrop of another deadly car accident on Sunday that left 27 people dead after an overloaded minibus collided head-on with another bus in East Shewa Zone of Oromia regional state.

Despite having one of the lowest per capita car ownership in the world, deadly traffic accidents, blamed on bad roads, flawed driving license issuance system, and lax enforcement of road safety, are common in the east African country.

Amajji 1 2020: Maqaa Barattoota wallaggaa Yuunibarsiitii balaa konkolaataan lubbuun isaanii darbe. https://t.co/YRUz5VrBP2 pic.twitter.com/7UjAvOU8zz — Kichuu (@kichuu24) January 1, 2020

27 die in Ethiopia in head-on collision involving bus, overloaded minibus https://t.co/YOCiFGb4O2 pic.twitter.com/2eLl96jMbo — Kichuu (@kichuu24) December 30, 2019