Tracking change in Ethiopia and the challenges ahead

It is predicted that there will be an additional three million Ethiopians every year up to 2050, when the country will be the world’s eighth most populous nation.

Ethiopia has gone through rapid economic transformation in recent years where population growth has more than been matched by economic expansion.

Things hit a low point in the drought years of 2002 and 2003, but since then the average income per person has increased by more than 600%.

That change, however, has not been experienced evenly across the country.