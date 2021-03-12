TPLF say it retakes control of the strategic town

Report reaching us from the Tigray region says Tigray Defense Force has taken control of the strategic town of Hawzen and several other areas. A senior member of the TPLF who was at the battlefield said in a telephone interview with DW that fighting had taken place in Howzen and four other villages between yesterday and last night. Reportedly, heavy fighting is now taking place in Megab, Hamila, Nebelet, Abraha ‘Atsbeha, and several other places.