Total electricity blackout in the country. Major sabotage or major incompetency.

Why the production and distribution of electricity is still monopolized by the ”central” government anyway? There should be ‘national grid’ certainly, but that is for convenience to transport electricity (just like highways), for example if one state wants to sell surplus electricity to other states. States must seek to have energy independence, specially though nonrenewable energy generation revolution. The regime has cut ties with all institutions of Tigrai. It is in total and open hostility. Now, what it is going to do with Tigrai Electric Utility? Cut ties with it too? Remember, Tekeze power station is in Tigrai and the regional state can absolutely cut all energy that goes to ”Addis Ababa” and reroute it to domestic use use only. Same thing to Ashgoda wind farm. I think Tigrai generates more energy than it receives from the national grid. So it should be able to use it for political statement, sell it to ”Addis Ababa”, or withheld it. The regime is doing exactly this when it decided to cut funding to Mekelle water project. Access to water is human rights, must not be used as political ploy, electricity is not.