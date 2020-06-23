Toronto man returns to Ethiopia a pop star

A Toronto man who once fled Ethiopia in terror is to return Saturday as the country’s No. 1 pop star.

(thestar)–A Toronto man who once fled Ethiopia in terror is to return Saturday as the country’s No. 1 pop star.

Kemer Yousef, who escaped on foot with nothing 24 years ago, has scored an unprecedented video hit with Nabek, a seven-track DVD showing him singing from a yacht in Toronto Harbour and dancing on the steps of Casa Loma. Clamour for his return has become so great that the central government is helping to arrange a six-concert homecoming tour that opens Dec. 7 at the East African country’s largest indoor venue – Addis Ababa’s 20,000-seat Millennium Hall.

For Kemer (Yousef is his father’s name) the tour means seeing his family for the first time since he escaped across the desert to Somalia at the age of 20. His mother is in her 70s. His father is 103.

The tour also means singing to former enemies.

Kemer belongs to the Oromo ethnic majority, long oppressed by successive ruling minorities, who are now as swept up by the pop phenomenon as anybody else.

“Ethiopia has more than 70 ethnic groups and languages,” tour co-producer Bumiden Abdul Wahab explains by phone from the central city of Adama. “Normally people only listen to their own music, follow their own traditions.

“Kemer shook up the country,” he says. “He broke the barrier. Every time you turn on the radio – in whatever language – you hear his music.