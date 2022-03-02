Today’s Amazing Disrespectful Slogans during Adwa celebration.

Ethiopia: Slogans during Adwa celebration at Menelik square | Eskinder Nega | Getachew Reda Tigray

Ego is false confidence, self-respect is true confidence. Naval Ravikant I kid you not! pic.twitter.com/cDcCKYCbn5 — Tsedale Lemma (@TsedaleLemma) March 2, 2022

Saying yes or maybe when we mean no, cheapens our word, diminishes our sense of self-respect, and compromises our integrity. Paulo Coelho

Ethiopia: Slogans during Adwa celebration at Menelik square Eskinder Nega -Getachew Reda Tigray

ODUU Hatattama Jawa dubatan fonqolcha motuma adanech fi warra amaraa iccitii PP Moha Oromoo