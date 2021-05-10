Today Ambassador Geeta Pasi hosted His Holiness Abune Mathias, Patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church, at her residence.
The two discussed the current situation in Ethiopia and specifically the humanitarian crisis in Tigray, including his recent public message. She invited the Patriarch to attend future inter-faith community meetings at the Embassy to further explore and continue their conversation.
U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa
የወደፊቶቹ ኢንቬስተሮች የድሮ ዳስፖራዎች በዛሬው ውይይታቸው ልጆቻችን ናፈቁን እያሉ ሲያለቃቅሱ ተሰምተዋል የባል እና የሚስቶቻቸውን ሆድ ለማባባት ለመመለስ ያሰቡ ይመስላል::
Good Bandas!!
Loltuu Shaabiyaa fi Bilxiginnaa TDFn booji’aman.
Six months of Tigray war — Part 1
Hordofii
Uummanni keenya naannoo
Shawaa kaabaa fi walloo . Waraanni humna addaa naannoo Amaaharaa Konkolaataa TATA baay’inaan 15 ta’u shawaa roobiitiin keessa qaxxaamuraa jira kanaaf kallatti inni irra goru hordofaa
