Today Ambassador Geeta Pasi hosted His Holiness Abune Mathias, Patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church, at her residence.

The two discussed the current situation in Ethiopia and specifically the humanitarian crisis in Tigray, including his recent public message. She invited the Patriarch to attend future inter-faith community meetings at the Embassy to further explore and continue their conversation.

