To the United States & the European Union:

Thank you for your #hands_on_support of the Ethiopian people!

We strongly appreciate the hands on effort of the United States and the European Union to prevent genocide, ethnic cleansing, war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ethiopia!

We strongly support the United States and the European Union for standing for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ethiopia, and demanding the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the Eritrean forces from Ethiopia!

We strongly support the United States and the European Union for demanding unfettered access to Ethiopians in urgent humanitarian need, and for providing humanitarian assistances to our people in all conflict zones throughout Ethiopia! We strongly support the hands on efforts of the United States and the European Union to end civil wars in Ethiopia and seek political solutions for among all warring parties through peaceful dialogue and negotiations!

We strongly support the United States and the European Union for stand with and providing hands on support for the Ethiopian peoples struggle for equality, equity and justice by calling for an all inclusive dialogue instead of holding sham election!