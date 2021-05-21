To the United States & the European Union:
Thank you for your #hands_on_support of the Ethiopian people!
We strongly appreciate the hands on effort of the United States and the European Union to prevent genocide, ethnic cleansing, war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ethiopia!
We strongly support the United States and the European Union for standing for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ethiopia, and demanding the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the Eritrean forces from Ethiopia!
We strongly support the United States and the European Union for demanding unfettered access to Ethiopians in urgent humanitarian need, and for providing humanitarian assistances to our people in all conflict zones throughout Ethiopia! We strongly support the hands on efforts of the United States and the European Union to end civil wars in Ethiopia and seek political solutions for among all warring parties through peaceful dialogue and negotiations!
We strongly support the United States and the European Union for stand with and providing hands on support for the Ethiopian peoples struggle for equality, equity and justice by calling for an all inclusive dialogue instead of holding sham election!
U.S & E.U : thank you again for your hands on support of the Ethiopian people!
ኣንዳርጋቸው ኣሸባሪ ኣብ የመን ተታሒዙ ናብ ኣዲስ ኣበባ እንትመፅእ ኣብ ቴሌቪዥን ኢ*ዮጵያ ቀሪቡ ቃለ መጠይቕ ክህብ ከሎ “ኣነ ሐዚ ከዐርፍ እየ ዝደሊ፣ ምእሳረይ ከም ምርቓት እየ ዝወስዶ” ኢሉ ተላፋልፉ ነይሩ ።
ሎሚ ግን ኣንዳርጋቸው ህዝቢ ትግራይ ጠቕሊሉ ክጠፍእ ንእኒ በዓል ዳንኤል ክብረት መምርሒን ትዝዛዝን ዝህብ ብድሕሪ መጋረጃ ዝሰርሕ ዘሎ መርዛም ተመን ሓደ እዩ።
#ማቃጠል አይደለም “ደብዳቤ ማስገባትም አልተቻለም”። #ምስኪኖች!!
A narrow-minided man at amhara mass media was scolding TPLF leaders and justifying his claims by comparing modern health care system of richest countries with that of the average GDP growth rate of 11 % achieved during TPLF era.
“The Ethiopian economy has experienced impressive growth performance over the last decade with average GDP growth rate of 11 %, which is about double of the average growth for Sub Saharan Africa.”
http://www.undp.org/content/dam/ethiopia/docs/Country Economic Brief 1 final for web.pdf
Ethiopia has one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, having managed to maintain an average 11 percent GDP growth rate for more than a decade.
https://diplomatonline.com/mag/2016/01/ethiopia-11-percent-gdp-growth-for-a-decade/
Several african leaders whose countries are highly advanced than Ethioipia had been treated abroad.
https://www.africanews.com/2017/06/21/africa-s-sick-presidents-and-the-overseas-medical-treatment/
https://www.voanews.com/africa/nigerians-pay-leaders-treatment-abroad-get-little-health-care-home
EU citizens did visit neighboring EU member states for medical treatement let alone African leaders who live in poorly equipped health centers.
The European Parliament on Wednesday (19 January) adopted a law that allows patients to seek treatment or drug prescriptions in another EU country and be reimbursed at home if waiting lists are too long or the required medicine is not available.
https://euobserver.com/news/ entitled « EU patients get new rules on seeking treatment abroad »
By definition, Gross domestic product (GDP) is a monetary measure of the market value of all the final goods and services produced in a specific time period.[2][3] GDP (nominal) per capita does not, however, reflect differences in the cost of living and the inflation rates of the countries;
This 11% GDP growth donot necessary mean Ethiopia had the Strongest health care system, imported or invented latest medical instruments, facilities and or advanced and well-equipped schools etc
as far as I am concerned, This GDP growth has nothing to do with a single sector , be it health or education or agriculture, but a monetary measure of the overall goods and services that the country has consumed and invested, both its exports and imports!
ሕውሓትን ያሳነሰ ቢመስለው ፥በ ፲፩ ነጥብ አድገናል እያሉ ለምንድ ነው ወደ ሰው ሀገር ለህክምና የሚሄዱት፥፥ካሁን በኋላ ኢትዮጵያ ወደ ውጭ ሀገር መሪዎቿን መላክ የለባትም ወዘተ የሚሉ በጭፍን ጥላቻ የተመሉ ሀሳቦች ተደምጠዋል፥፥በይፋ በሚዲያ ላይ ውሃ የማይቋጥር አድማጩን የሚያሳፍር ነበር፥፥የአማራ ክልል ግትቻ፥ አራሙቻ ፥ነፍሰ ገዳይ የአረብ ቅጥረኛ ካፈራ ቆየ ፥፥ጂዲፒ ከጤና ተቁዋማት መዘመን ብቻ የተቆላለፈ አይደለም፥፥ወሬ አገኘሁ ይቀበሉኛል ተብሎ በሚዲያ የወረደ ነገር ማቅረብ ከምሁራን አይጠበቅም፥፥ለመሆኑ አንዳንድ የአማራ ምሁራን መመረቂያ ፅሑፍ የሚፅፍላቸውን በመግዛት ና የመፅሐፍን ሽፋን በመቀየር በተሰረቀ ጥናታዊ ፅሑፍ ነው የሚመረቁት፥፥ማሕበረ ቅዱሳን ተብየዎቹም የቀደሙ የቤተክርስቲያን አባቶች የፃፉትን ሽፋኑን ብቻ በመቀየር አሳትመው በገበያ ላይ ከሽሮና በርበሬ ገበያ ያውሉታል፥ዘንድሮ ከብልፅግና ጋር አብረው መቀበራው ይቀሬ ነው፥፥ማንም እንዳይቀድመን፥ ከወዲሁ ነፍስ ይማር ብለናል፥