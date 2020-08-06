TO the GOVERNMENT OF ETHIOPIA:
““#Ethiopia will not sign any binding agreement compromising the needs of the future generation depriving itself from carrying out other development projects on#Abbay River,” Spokesperson Ambassador Dina Mufti The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia
TO the GOVERNMENT OF ETHIOPIA:
The present security situation in the country is very alarming. Especially, the percent tension between Oromo and Amhara nationals after the murder of Artist Hachaluu Hundessa on June 29, 2020, is leading to unnecessary directions.
The mass eruption in Oromia different towns including the capital city Finfinne/Addis Ababa in connection with the murder of Hachalu has resulted in the losses of human lives and destruction of properties. After all of this horrific situation in the country, different confusions and unclear investigation results said to be made by the government which many people believe it was ingenuine didn’t get acceptance among many people and could not restore peace in the country.
The mass media and social media warfare continued unabated. Authorities must take seriously the present unrest in the country and find ways to solve the problem.
Before the country leads to unreversible or intractable conflict the HRLHA recommends,
1. The government must immediately invite UN human rights council neutral investigators to probe into the situation
2. The Government must pull back its military deployed in all districts of Oromia to dehumanize the citizens
3. Immediately release all Oromo and other political prisoners
4. invite all political parties to discuss to find a common solution
– Human Rights League of the Horn of Africa
AGM; Eliyaas Shuggee fi Yasin Odaa Fonqolcha Mootummatin Himatamu fi Oduulee Jajjaboo Guyyaa Har’aa
Not from Egypt, any way
OMN: Ugguru Geejjibaa Guyyaa 4ffaa (Hag 6, 2020)
“Maqaa hidhamtootaa bakka tokkotti dararamaa jiranii Adamaa ganda 18 tti
1.Maamoo Gadaa
2. Artist Jafar Yusuf
3.Mogos Baantii
4.Baalchaa Gadaa
5.Ahmed Huseen
6.Damdalaash Takilee
7.Wadaajoo waqtolaa
8.Mohammed Amiin
9.Lataa Lammaa
10.Taayyee Bookee
11.Hasan Amiin
12.Dastaa Kadir
13.Masfin Tasfaayee
14.Abduljabar Areb
15.Nasir Jibiril
16.Sadiq
17.Baarii Fayyisaa
18.Gazaanyi Biraanu
19.Milkeessa Fayyeera
20.Maadi Ahamed
21.Naati Fiqiruu
22.Koodi Aftaamoo
23.lsan Muhammad
24.Abdu Majult
25.Ibrahim Mohammed
26.Abib Jamal
27.Abduraman Goobana
28.Kamal Muhammad
29.Ashiref Gobbee
30.Tolaa Ararsa
31.Qaadiro Gabii
32.ilsan Muhammad
33.Seifu Rasasaa
34.Tuulee Hashim
35.Umare Muhammad
36.Wagaarii Tasamma
37.Amaan Muhammad
38.Abdii Muhammad
39.Mamasha Laggasaa
40.Biniyaam Taajuu
41.Ganaa Abbee
42.Muraada Ismail
43.Ziyaad Muhammad
44.Shalaqa Amir Abdalla
45.Ahmad Hasin
46.Sufiyaan Muktar
47.Tamam Huseen
48.Masud Huseen
49.Obbo Kadir Muhammad
50.Abdulbasir Amaan
51.Huseen Abdalla
52.Abdu Qadir
53.Maadi Jaboo
54.Abdusamad Musxafaa
55.Guuta Ittiqaa
56.Irmiyas Ebiyo
57.Abduraman Xaayir
58.Gidayee Gabirekidaan
59.Kadir Muhammad
60.Adam Furaa
61. Usmaan Ganaa
62.Naasir Jibbir
Hidhamtoonii kuni hundii hidhamatootaa
Siyaasaati.Artistootaa. hojetootaa motummaa. Shalaqaa .Barataa Barsiisootaa.fi k.k.f……
Maqaa Kumaderootaafi isispekterootaa
Namootaa mana hidhaa keessaatti
Reebanifi dararaa jiru
1.Kumander Caalaa /Itti Gaafatamaa
2.inspekateer Dasta
3.inspekakteeri Ijiguu”
Via: Yaya Beshir
“Kufaatii mootummaa bilnafxii ilaalaa!
Adoolessa 01,2011 irraa eegalee mallaqni xalayaa irratti mirkanaa’e guutuu Oromiyaatti hin kafalamne.”
