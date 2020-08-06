TO the GOVERNMENT OF ETHIOPIA:

““#Ethiopia will not sign any binding agreement compromising the needs of the future generation depriving itself from carrying out other development projects on#Abbay River,” Spokesperson Ambassador Dina Mufti The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia

TO the GOVERNMENT OF ETHIOPIA:

The present security situation in the country is very alarming. Especially, the percent tension between Oromo and Amhara nationals after the murder of Artist Hachaluu Hundessa on June 29, 2020, is leading to unnecessary directions.

The mass eruption in Oromia different towns including the capital city Finfinne/Addis Ababa in connection with the murder of Hachalu has resulted in the losses of human lives and destruction of properties. After all of this horrific situation in the country, different confusions and unclear investigation results said to be made by the government which many people believe it was ingenuine didn’t get acceptance among many people and could not restore peace in the country.

The mass media and social media warfare continued unabated. Authorities must take seriously the present unrest in the country and find ways to solve the problem. Before the country leads to unreversible or intractable conflict the HRLHA recommends, 1. The government must immediately invite UN human rights council neutral investigators to probe into the situation

2. The Government must pull back its military deployed in all districts of Oromia to dehumanize the citizens

3. Immediately release all Oromo and other political prisoners

4. invite all political parties to discuss to find a common solution – Human Rights League of the Horn of Africa Somali Region News

AGM; Eliyaas Shuggee fi Yasin Odaa Fonqolcha Mootummatin Himatamu fi Oduulee Jajjaboo Guyyaa Har’aa

Not from Egypt, any way

OMN: Ugguru Geejjibaa Guyyaa 4ffaa (Hag 6, 2020)

“Maqaa hidhamtootaa bakka tokkotti dararamaa jiranii Adamaa ganda 18 tti

1.Maamoo Gadaa

2. Artist Jafar Yusuf

3.Mogos Baantii

4.Baalchaa Gadaa

5.Ahmed Huseen

6.Damdalaash Takilee

7.Wadaajoo waqtolaa

8.Mohammed Amiin

9.Lataa Lammaa

10.Taayyee Bookee

11.Hasan Amiin

12.Dastaa Kadir

13.Masfin Tasfaayee

14.Abduljabar Areb

15.Nasir Jibiril

16.Sadiq

17.Baarii Fayyisaa

18.Gazaanyi Biraanu

19.Milkeessa Fayyeera

20.Maadi Ahamed

21.Naati Fiqiruu

22.Koodi Aftaamoo

23.lsan Muhammad

24.Abdu Majult

25.Ibrahim Mohammed

26.Abib Jamal

27.Abduraman Goobana

28.Kamal Muhammad

29.Ashiref Gobbee

30.Tolaa Ararsa

31.Qaadiro Gabii

32.ilsan Muhammad

33.Seifu Rasasaa

34.Tuulee Hashim

35.Umare Muhammad

36.Wagaarii Tasamma

37.Amaan Muhammad

38.Abdii Muhammad

39.Mamasha Laggasaa

40.Biniyaam Taajuu

41.Ganaa Abbee

42.Muraada Ismail

43.Ziyaad Muhammad

44.Shalaqa Amir Abdalla

45.Ahmad Hasin

46.Sufiyaan Muktar

47.Tamam Huseen

48.Masud Huseen

49.Obbo Kadir Muhammad

50.Abdulbasir Amaan

51.Huseen Abdalla

52.Abdu Qadir

53.Maadi Jaboo

54.Abdusamad Musxafaa

55.Guuta Ittiqaa

56.Irmiyas Ebiyo

57.Abduraman Xaayir

58.Gidayee Gabirekidaan

59.Kadir Muhammad

60.Adam Furaa

61. Usmaan Ganaa

62.Naasir Jibbir