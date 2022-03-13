To appreciate Abiy Ahmed or not, that is the question Rundaasaa E. Hunde A mhara’s belief that the war in none Amhara regions of empire Ethiopia is a righteous and necessary war to justify Amhara’s theory that they are genetically and historically superior to the rest turned out to be a self-inflicted wound for the Amharas. Faced with the grave consequences of the mess they have created, Abiy and his Amhara bodies are now divided over the continued success of the Oromo Liberation Army. Gaddu Andargachew, whose role has been the training of the Amhara rebellious group known as Faannoo argues that no one can ever understand Amhara’s reasoning and insist on joining the Fannoo and dying while fighting for Amhara’s freedom.

Similarly, Demeqe Mokonon said to submit a resignation letter as a vice prime minister but Abiy refused to accept it saying that no one can run away from the mess they’ve created together.

Some Amhara elites who started to analyze the cost and benefit of the Amhara ideology say that the Amharas are despised all over Africa and the world at large. They speculate the real intentions and political priorities of the OPDO despite the political complexity they have created by fighting against the Oromians, the Tigreans, Agawu, Anyuwak, Gambella, Sudan, etc. As a result, they worry about the unpredictability of their existence in the future.

They accept the fact that the Tigreans have become their permanent enemy, Isayas Afawarqi not being dependable, the Oromians, the Walayitas, and the Sidamas hate anything Amhara and Abiy are ready to abandon them so that he can survive and remain in power.

Abiy Ahmed, who never understood the infinitely complex nature of empire Ethiopia’s politics relied on the Amharas to eliminate Tigrains threat against his power, used wars, famine, drone attacks, various religious beliefs, and political theories is trying to make sense of politics finally. As a result, he is devising another political trick for which he has already trained 15,000 new cadres who will be dispatched all over Oromia very soon to vent propaganda that;

1. Afaan Oromo is going to be made the federal language

2. Finfinnee is going to become part of Oromia

In Abiy’s mind, this legislation will lure the Oromo nation his way, and all Oromo political organizations will be rejected by the Oromians. He believes that such a simplified and single approach will erase his crimes, all PP killing squad members will be freed from all the bribery, looting, and assassinations they have committed.

According to the new plan, in the weeks and months ahead, precise action that is going to guarantee success will be implemented and the Oromo people will celebrate PP for decades afterward. Nevertheless, this stock of theories is sending a sense of looming tragedy in the minds of the Amharas and they all worry about what is going to happen to them next. As such, they alert each other about the potential pitfalls and suggest certain broad courses of action going forward. Although crude, their political analysts suggest that they should fight everywhere and retain lands, especially in Oromia.

It is obvious that the troubling events created by Amhara’s madness have reaffirmed the enduring relevance of the realistic perspectives of the Oromo intellectuals that there can be no institution that can bridge a gap that exists between dangerous aggressors such as the Amharas and the Oromo people, thus, Oromia must declare its independence at any cost.

With some of the most fertile land on Earth, Oromia can feed its population by simply focusing on agricultural products that can also be exported. Oromia has countless rivers that can be used for irrigation and harvest grains, vegetable oils, and a host of other products that are crucial to feeding beyond its population. And it so happened that a substantial part of Oromia’s most fertile land is located in the western region bordering the troubled Amharas and that part is most vulnerable to the Amharas attacks where homes have been burned along farms and the cattle.

As OPDO’s betrayal clouds gather over the Amhara’s heads, their major concern remain to be a question of survival which might highlight key issues about the crisis that is going to unfold soon.

The good news out of all the mess Abiy has created therefore is that the Oromians are vindicated, at least in part, out of the unfortunate, terrible and foolish ways in which Abiy Ahmed handled the Oromo question. In the process of trying to help the Amharas, he exposed their ignorance and cruelty.