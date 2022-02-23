To Abiy Ahmed Ali wherever you are. The issue may be because the Oromo Freedom Army is informing the leader!

I listened to the speech that was made yesterday, Tuesday, February 15 2014 or February 22/2020 in the name of ‘Members of the People’s Representatives’ by gathering your own representatives. I was forced to write this article because I realized that there is an issue where they need my personal help.

I understood that they used the word yesterday to mention the Oromo freedom army because they are repeatedly trying to describe the Oromo freedom army. I listened to this army speaking with no purpose, no leader, etc. in a manner of jealousy and fear, so I woke up to promote the leader. So the Oromo People’s Army has a chance to understand the purpose of struggle from Gondere Mrs. Zinash and let me pass it on.

At this time the heroic fire that leads the Oromo freedom army is called Mero Diriba. When his friends and all the Oromo people and Oromo people’s struggle friends call him Jal Mero. Indeed, when I hear the enemies calling him Jal Mero, Jal Mero, I passed it with a smile. A man is a friend. Well, it shows how influential the man is when he heard the companions and friends of the struggle calling his friend. For any of you, you can call him “Mero Diriba” instead of “Mero”

So from now on when you think about the leader of the Oromo freedom army remember Jal Meron Diriban. This is a good solution, the son of Abba Geda and his friends, for example Jal Gemechu, Jal Sachu, Jal Rabira, Jal Bobas and the like, he is a hero who is a headache for you and for the colonial empire. Even though you said you don’t know Jel Meron, this name is not only known in your office but also in the Ethiopian Empire from the north to the south end, from the west to the east end, but also known by the most oppressed people, but also a name that is also frightened by the oppressors. It is a name that is being called across languages, borders and continents in the international media and platforms.

And Abiy Ahmed, when you remember this alone, learn to call your name Lab Lab in public. Jal Mero Driba, the leader of the Oromo freedom army, who has not taken care of the Oromo people, is a special gift for the Oromo people.

You will never get a chance to stand in front of him, but I will introduce you to a hero who melts butter like a fire in his name.

Tsegaye Hailu from where I am! ይድረስ ለአብይ አህመድ አሊ ባሉበት ጉዳዩ የኦሮሞ ነጻነት ሰራዊት መሪን ስለማሳወቅ ይሆናል! በትላንትናዉ እለት ማለትም ማክሰኞ, የካቲት 15 2014 ወይንም February 22/2022 በስም 'የሕዝብ ተወካዮች ምክር ቤት አባላት' የተባሉትን በተጨባጭ ግን የራስዎትን ተወካዮች ሰብሰብዉ ያደረጉትን ንግግር አዳመጥኩ። ከዚያ ዉስጥ ግን የኔን የግል እርዳታ የሚፈልጉበት ጉዳይ እንዳለ በመረዳቴ ይህቺን ጽሁፍ ልጽፍሎት ተገደድኩ። 'ሻኔ' እያሉ ስላደረጉኣት ንግግር ስሳማ ያዉ በተደጋጋሚ 'ሻኔ' ብላዉ መግለጽ የሚሞክሩት የኦሮሞ ነጻነት ሰራዊትን ስለሆነ ትላንትናም ያዉ ቃሉን የተጠቀሙት ይህንኑ የኦሮሞ ነጻነት ሰራዊትን ለመጥቀስ እንደሆነ ተረድቻለሁ።

