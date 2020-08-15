Time is now! Removing feudal remnants and day time dreamers !

Oromo, how come you sleep one night leaving your icon suffering on the hands of mafias? You lost your figure Hachalu on the hands of the same mafia group. If Jawar et al stay in the jail more than this by your very beginning enemy, next projects like dissolving Oromia into multiple states by your enemy will be executed easily. The struggle which I supported was hijacked long time ago, and I do not know why you keep silent at this critical moment.

Removing all the feudal remnants is easy just right now before they regroup again. Currently, there is no powerful government but disconnected mafia group led by pro-feudalists. Look at Tigray, Sidama Somale and Wolyta. They all are free from direct aggression of these incompetent mafia groups. Act now!

– Luel Henok