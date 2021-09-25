Tigray’s Forces Reconstruct a major Bridge in Amhara Destroyed by ENDF, Amhara forces; Use of Misleading Images Intensifies.

A major brigde on the road connecting Sekota-Ebinat- Gondar in Amhara Region was destroyed according to sources on September, 2021 by retreating Ethiopian army and Amhara forces to hinder TDF’s advancement is now being reconstructed by TDF, sources tell.

TDF has been reconstructing the bridge for the past three days, and is expected to be fully functional tomorrow Saturday, September 25, 2021, according to TDF sources.

The bridge, one of the longest brigades in the country, is located on the major route connecting Sekota to Gonder.

Ethiopian government didn’t comment on the issue so far.

TDF has also reconstructed major bridges along Tekeze connecting North Western and Western Zones of Tigray, after being blown up by retreating Ethiopian National Army and Amhara forces.

On the other hand, state media and Pro-government activists are reportedly disseminating misleading images accusing TDF of ‘Killing domestic animals’ inside Amhara.

Muktar, one of the prominent Pro-government Activists with more than 150K followers, accuses TDF for Killing the domestic animals.

Investigation by Globe News Net revealed that the images were taken in October 2019 in Legambo district, South Wollo Zone of Amhara Region.

“A speeding truck carrying construction materials colluded with domestic animals killing 14 among them” read a news on 22th October, 2019, on the district’s official Facebook Page.

This News Release by Legambo District, South Wollo Zone Communication Affairs Bureau on October 22, 2019, says that a speeding truck hit and killed 14 Domestic Animals.

State media and Pro-government activists are displaying the images accusing Tigray Defence Forces of shooting these animals, and this is untrue.

BBC last week exposed that similarly “misleading” pictures were being widely used by Ethiopian State media and Pro Ethiopian Government Activists about “Hunger in Amhara”.

Source: Globenewsnet