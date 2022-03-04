Tigrayan General released -Amhara PP suspends 15 leaders over financial irregularities – OLF spox

@hrw @amnesty @Reuters @EHRC #SaveBatteUrgessa #OromoLivesMatter Alarming and #URGENT! Batte Urgessa, the member of Oromo Liberation Front, is extremely sick!Ethiopian gov. refused his rights for medical treatments.Doctors are not allowed to see or admit him to a hospital 4 care. https://t.co/3boa96HlLi

— United Nations and Nationalities (UNN) (@WT976) March 4, 2022