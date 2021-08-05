Tigrayan forces take control of Ethiopia’s Lalibela, a UN World Heritage Site – eyewitnesses

Bet Medhane Alem rock church is seen in Lalibela April 23, 2011. According to legend, angels helped King Lalibela build this church and others like it in the 11th and 12th century after he received an order from God to create a new Jerusalem in Ethiopia. Picture taken April 23, 2011. REUTERS/Flora Bagenal/File Photo

ADDIS ABABA, Aug 5 (Reuters) – Forces from Ethiopia’s Tigray region have taken control of the town of Lalibela, whose famed rock-hewn churches are a United Nations World Heritage Site, and residents were fleeing, two eyewitnesses told Reuters on Thursday.

#BREAKING TDF now confirms it has seized the city of Lalibela in Amhara State. Four days ago, I reported fighting in the city and a well-sourced signal it may have fallen to the TDF. As usual, the fair weather brigade dismissed it as fake news. pic.twitter.com/sQ0P0IR45n — Rashid Abdi (@RAbdiAnalyst) August 5, 2021

The capture of Lalibella now reported by Reuters and AFP https://t.co/qZnxXjdsC9 — Martin Plaut (@martinplaut) August 5, 2021