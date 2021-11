Tigrayan forces say they will ‘hunt down’ foreign mercenaries

A man walks on the outskirts of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, November 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

NAIROBI, Nov 12 (Reuters) – Rebellious Tigrayan forces threatened on Friday to “hunt down” foreigners they said were supporting the Ethiopian government as mercenaries and technical experts in a year-long war.

Reporting by Maggie Fick; Editing by Alison Williams and Andrew Heavens