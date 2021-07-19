Tigray: Updates from Southern and Western Fronts July 19, 2021 Tigray: Updates from Southern & Western Fronts TDF in Wag Hemra Amhara – TDF in Afar region Gatachew Reda Share this:TwitterFacebook Related Related Posts Latest Updates from Western TigrayLatest Updates from Western Tigray GERD: Egypt & Sudan receive diplomatic blow at UN Security… Large buildup of forces in Western TigrayLarge buildup of forces in Western Tigray More than 7,000 captive Ethiopian soldiers paraded in… TDF preparing for western offensive:- Tigray- Oromia!TDF preparing for western offensive- Tigray- Oromia! Ethiopia Tigray Today latest news News July 2:…
Be the first to comment