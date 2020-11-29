Tigray TV broadcasted footage of a fighter MIG- 23 being downed by Tigray forces and its pilot captured.

On the face of it, Ethiopia’s capture of the separatist Tigray region’s capital over the weekend was a success. As international concern over the crisis grew, a swift victory was what Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was hoping for. But the jubilation stemming from battlefield triumph –the capture of Mekelle — is likely to be short-lived, according to regional analysts. They believe Saturday’s victory is unlikely to bring Mr Ahmed the results he sought, in part because of lingering ethnic divisions and fragile economic growth following the Covid-19 crisis.