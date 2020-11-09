Tigray says Ethiopia has launched more than 10 air strikes

ADDIS ABABA, Nov 9 (Reuters) – Leaders of Ethiopia’s restive northern Tigray region said on Monday the federal government led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed had launched more than 10 air strikes against them in recent days.

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which governs the northern region on the border with Eritrea and Sudan, did not mention any casualties in a statement on Facebook. (Reporting by Nairobi newsroom; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Source: Yahoo