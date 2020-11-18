Tigray rulers say Ethiopian troops facing ‘hell’
ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – The local rulers of Ethiopia’s rebellious Tigray region said on Wednesday they would never surrender to federal troops and would soon defeat their two-week offensive.
“Tigray is now a hell to its enemies,” the local government said in a lengthy statement on the state of a war rocking Ethiopia and the wider Horn of Africa region.
There was no immediate response from Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government.
Sources close to TPLF say that invading forces who were heading towards Makalle were targeted with artillery shells that killed hundreds of soldiers and destroyed some military equipment.
Reportedly, TPLF claimed to have inflicted precise strikes on the invading enemy, and as a result of the strikes, the enemy’s infantry fighting vehicles that were carrying hundreds of soldiers, heavy military machinery were destroyed and they reportedly said to have sized 11 tanks from the enemy.
