Tigray rulers say Ethiopian troops facing ‘hell’

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – The local rulers of Ethiopia’s rebellious Tigray region said on Wednesday they would never surrender to federal troops and would soon defeat their two-week offensive.

“Tigray is now a hell to its enemies,” the local government said in a lengthy statement on the state of a war rocking Ethiopia and the wider Horn of Africa region.

There was no immediate response from Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government.

The local rulers of Ethiopia’s rebellious Tigray region said on Wednesday they would never surrender to federal troops and would soon defeat their two-week offensive.

“Tigray is now a hell to its enemies,” the local government said in a lengthy statement on the state of a war rocking Ethiopia and the wider Horn of Africa region.