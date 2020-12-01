Tigray leaders vow future attacks after Ethiopian PM declares victory

The head of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front says Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is attempting to fool international leaders into thinking fighting is over in the breakaway region. FRANCE 24 correspondent Maria Gerth-Niculescu reports the latest.

