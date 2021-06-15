Tigray in crisis as Ethiopia prepares to vote in regional elections

June 15, 2021

Tigray in crisis as Ethiopia prepares to vote in regional elections

Ethiopia is preparing to hold nationwide elections amid a famine in war-torn Tigray. © FRANCE 24 screen grab

(france24)—Ethiopia is preparing to hold crucial and twice-delayed elections across the country on June 21, despite growing concern over the credibility of the vote as well as a famine in war-torn Tigray. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, appointed in 2018 after years of anti-government unrest, craves a popular mandate through competitive elections to cement a promised democratic rebirth in Africa’s second-most populous nation.

