Tigray in crisis as Ethiopia prepares to vote in regional elections

Ethiopia is preparing to hold nationwide elections amid a famine in war-torn Tigray. © FRANCE 24 screen grab

(france24)—Ethiopia is preparing to hold crucial and twice-delayed elections across the country on June 21, despite growing concern over the credibility of the vote as well as a famine in war-torn Tigray. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, appointed in 2018 after years of anti-government unrest, craves a popular mandate through competitive elections to cement a promised democratic rebirth in Africa’s second-most populous nation.