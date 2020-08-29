Tigray election is to be held in 11 days period

The ruling party of Ethiopia (PP) of PM Abiy commissioned the Afrobarometer consulting company, and a one-sided survey was conducted by its subsidiary country office in Addis Ababa. The survey only involved 2400 mainly urban dwellers which certainly resulted in a biased result – Urban bias and therefore a blow to federalism as shown bellow:

Introduction of the five page but consequential reports opens with long preamble:

Large majorities say that the Constitution should be amended – rather than replaced or maintained as it is – to reflect the needs of contemporary Ethiopia and that ordinary citizens should be consulted during the review process.”

Ethiopians favour amending the country’s Constitution to make the federal government multilingual, limit the prime minister to two terms, and establish a Constitutional Court, a new Afrobarometer survey shows. However, they are divided on private land ownership, the right to self-determination, the national emblem, and the status of the capital city, Addis Ababa.

“Ethiopians support constitutional amendments to add federal government languages and limit PM terms, divided on other changes

Seven out of 10 Ethiopians (69%) support amending the Constitution, while only 11% want it to be discarded or replaced and 18% say it should be kept unchanged (Figure 1).

Proposed constitutional amendments favoured by a majority of survey respondents include (Figure 2):

o Designating additional working languages for the federal government (73%). o Limiting the prime minister to serving a maximum of two terms (68%).

o Establishing a Constitutional Court separate from the House of Federation, which is currently vested with the power to interpret the Constitution (55%).

Other proposed amendments win only minority support:

o Four in 10 Ethiopians (43%) support removing Article 39 guaranteeing the rights of nations, nationalities, and peoples to self-determination, secession, and establishment of their own regional state government. But half (50%) of citizens want to maintain this guarantee.

o Respondents are almost evenly split over whether to change (46%) or maintain (49%) the constitutional provision that all land be owned by the state rather than by individual citizens.

o Fewer than four in 10 Ethiopians (37%) want to remove the emblem at the center of the national flag, while a majority (52%) are opposed to its removal.

o Only about one-third (35%) of respondents think Addis Ababa should be made a member state of the federation; a majority (54%) oppose the idea.

Ethiopians are divided concerning the best timing for the constitutional review: Onethird (34%) say it should take place before the next national election, while similar proportions want it to happen soon after the election (33%) or at least a year after the election (29%) (Figure 3).