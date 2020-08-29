Tigray election is to be held in 11 days period
Tigray election is to be held in 11 days period; the international community started showing interests and expected to send observers to monitor this election. The International Crisis Group has so far confirmed that they will send observers to monitor the Tigray election.
Col. Abiy spares no stone unturned to delegitimize the upcoming Tigray election but there seems to be losing as the international community is increasingly turning against him and even some undermining him by sending their observers direct to the regional election against the will of the federal government.
Notwithstanding, this move can be interpreted that Abiy’s image is diminishing at the global level and also sending a stern message to Abiy that the international community will only stand by your side when you have the support of your own people and no one like a dictator who cannot stabilize his own country.
As the election in the Tigray approach, the political tension between the competing forces is expected to increase.
The ruling party of Ethiopia (PP) of PM Abiy commissioned the Afrobarometer consulting company, and a one-sided survey was conducted by its subsidiary country office in Addis Ababa. The survey only involved 2400 mainly urban dwellers which certainly resulted in a biased result – Urban bias and therefore a blow to federalism as shown bellow:
Introduction of the five page but consequential reports opens with long preamble:
“Ethiopians support constitutional amendments to add federal government languages and limit PM terms, divided on other changes
Ethiopians favour amending the country’s Constitution to make the federal government multilingual, limit the prime minister to two terms, and establish a Constitutional Court, a new Afrobarometer survey shows. However, they are divided on private land ownership, the right to self-determination, the national emblem, and the status of the capital city, Addis Ababa.
Large majorities say that the Constitution should be amended – rather than replaced or maintained as it is – to reflect the needs of contemporary Ethiopia and that ordinary citizens should be consulted during the review process.”
Key findings with five graphs also present these biased findings:
Seven out of 10 Ethiopians (69%) support amending the Constitution, while only 11% want it to be discarded or replaced and 18% say it should be kept unchanged (Figure 1).
Proposed constitutional amendments favoured by a majority of survey respondents include (Figure 2):
o Designating additional working languages for the federal government (73%). o Limiting the prime minister to serving a maximum of two terms (68%).
o Establishing a Constitutional Court separate from the House of Federation, which is currently vested with the power to interpret the Constitution (55%).
Other proposed amendments win only minority support:
o Four in 10 Ethiopians (43%) support removing Article 39 guaranteeing the rights of nations, nationalities, and peoples to self-determination, secession, and establishment of their own regional state government. But half (50%) of citizens want to maintain this guarantee.
o Respondents are almost evenly split over whether to change (46%) or maintain (49%) the constitutional provision that all land be owned by the state rather than by individual citizens.
o Fewer than four in 10 Ethiopians (37%) want to remove the emblem at the center of the national flag, while a majority (52%) are opposed to its removal.
o Only about one-third (35%) of respondents think Addis Ababa should be made a member state of the federation; a majority (54%) oppose the idea.
Ethiopians are divided concerning the best timing for the constitutional review: Onethird (34%) say it should take place before the next national election, while similar proportions want it to happen soon after the election (33%) or at least a year after the election (29%) (Figure 3).
An overwhelming majority (92%) of Ethiopians say ordinary citizens should be consulted during the constitutional review process. Only 7% would leave amendment decisions to elected political leaders (Figure 4).
This will have a far-reaching consequences to Somalis, Oromo, Afar, Sidama, Tigre, Gurege, Woloita and others that cherished ethnic-based federalsim.
Danaa Abiishee Garbaa (1830-1977)
Ummatni Oromoo qabsaa’ota siyaasaa galmee seenaa keessatti gootummaadhaan bara baraan yaadataman hedduu qaba. Kanneen keessaa gootni beekamaan Abiishee Garbaa (abbaa makoo) adda durummaan kan waamamu yoo ta’u, seenaasaa bal’inaan barreessaan Ginbaar Nagaraa Kumsaa jedhamu kitaabasaa, “Seenaa Abiishee Garbaafi gootota Oromoo biroo” jedhuun bara 2011tti maxxansiiserra kan fudhanne akka armaan gadiitti dhiyeessineerra.
Abiishee Garbaan Godina Horroo Guduruu Wallaggaa, Aanaa Horroo har’aa keessatti bara 1830moota keessatti dhalatee guddate; achuma jiraachaas akka ture himama. Ummata Oromoo Horroo wajjinis diinota Oromoo cabsuuf wixxirfachaa turan falmaa waan tureef caalaatti gootummaadhaan beekama. Abbaan Abiishee, Garbaa Hurruubaa, haatisaa ammoo Dagattee jedhamti. Aadde Dagatteen daldaltuu beekamtuu yoo taatu abbaansaa Obbo Garbaan ammoo Abbaa Duulaati.
Abiisheen Garbaa ilma abbaa duulaa Odaa Bulluq kan naannawaa Horroo jiraachaa ture kan Garbaa Hurruubaati. Garbaa Hurruubaa Sirna Gadaatiin Odaa Bulluqiin filatamee akka abbaa duulaatti bara 1850 hanga 1854tti tajaajilaa ture.
Akkuma waggaa afur tajaajileen Garbaan du’e. Abiishee Garbaa kanatti fayyadamuun abbaa duulummaa abbaasaa kan waggaa afur hafe kana qabachuuf gaaffii dhiyeesse. Kunimmoo sirna Gadaa keessatti fudhatama kan hinqabne waan ta’eef mormiin isa mudate; garuu dargaggoota keessaa deggartoota muraasa ni qaba ture. Boodarra Abiisheen abbaa duulummaa abbaasaa kana humnumaan dhaalee bara 1855tti abbaa duulaa ta’e.
Waggoonni afran hafan xumuramanis Abiisheen aangoo akka Sirna Gadaatti hingadhiifne, ittuma fufee warra kaan amansiisuun warra kaan ammoo doorsisuun akka aangoosaa itti amananii fudhatan godhe. Naannawa Horrootti weerara Gojjamirraa yeroo yerootti dhufu Abiisheen sirriitti faccisaa waan tureef namoota birattis fudhatama argate. Abiisheen baay’ina loltoota gara kuma 15 waan qabuuf diinotasaa barbadeessaa ture.
Warri isaan qabsaa’an Abiishee waraanaan injifachuu waan dadhabaniif tooftaadhaan qabachuuf shira xaxan. Kanaan waliigaltee nagaa si wajjin uumuu barbaadna jechuudhan ergaa karaa nama Qadiidaa Wannabee jedhamuu dhaamsa itti ergan. Karuma Qadiidaas kennaa beennacha fardaa (meeshaalee farda miidhagsan, fkn fuuloo) warqiirraa hojjatame erganiif.
Akkaataa kanaan Abiisheen Raas Darasuu wajjin walitti dhufee akka mari’atu haala mijeessan. Akka seera Oromoottis walii kakachuudhaan waadaa nageenyaa kana Abiisheefi warri Gojjam xumuran. Kakuun kan dhugaa akka hintaane abbootiin duulaa Oromoo kanneen akka Dabalaa Gannaafi Dagaa Hooroo jedhaman itti himanillee Abiisheen garuu isaan hindhageenye ture.
Haala kanaan waliigaltee erga uumanii booda, warri Gojjam Laga Mormor ce’anii osoo Abiisheen hinbeekiin daangaa Guduruufi Horroo gidduu jiru qaxxaamuranii loltootasaanii Goodaa Kokor kan teessuma Abiisheerraa 20 km fagaatu qubachiisan. Abiisheen erga kana dhaga’ee booda loltootasaa kan lakkoofsaan kuma afur ta’an qabatee gara Goodaa Kokor deeme.
Waliigaltees duraan waan qabaniif Abiisheen waraanaaf hindeemne. Erga achi ga’ee booda akka seera Oromootti bakara qabatanii mana ol seenuun safuu waan ta’eef meeshaasaa ala kaa’ee gara dunkaana jarreeniitti mariif ol seene. Gojjamoonnis dunkaana keessatti Abiishee qabanii gaadi’an. Qabamuusaa ibsuufis dibbee yeroo rukutan loltoonni Abiishee waan raawwatame baran. Loltoonni Abiishees waraana eegaluun loltoota diinaa rukutuu jalqaban. Garuu jarri duraan qophaa’anii waan turaniif loltoota Abiishee ni injifatan. Lola kanarratti Abbaa duulaa Dabaloo Gannaa dabalatee loltoonni baay’een du’ani; obboleessi Abiisheemmoo qaamnisaa irraa murame. Duulli kun hanga har’aattuu duula Goodaa Kokor jedhamee yaadatama.
Duula Goodaa Kokor kan Gurraandhala 13 bara 1877 Abiisheefi Raas Darasuu gidduutti godhameen ajajaan loltoota Abiishee injifatame. Abiisheen erga gaadi’amee booda deemuu waan dideef akka qotiyyootti harqoota itti godhanii harkisanii gara Gojjam geessan. Abiisheenis gowwoomfamuusaa erga baree booda aariidhaan quba harkasaa tokko alaanfatee fixe jedhama. Erga Goojjam geessanii booda haati warraa mootichaa goota loltuusaanii yeroo baay’ee injifatee ture sana arguuf ofitti waamsiste. Loltuun Abiishee sunis beelaafi darararran kan ka’e fokkisaa ta’ee argame jedhama.
Niitiin mootichaas godummaasaa kanaan arrabsite. Kanaafis dubartoonni Horroo yeroo mammaakan, “Kan godummaa keerra kan gowwummaa kee siin jette niitiin Adaal Tasammaa” jedhu. Haati warraa Abiishee du’asaa booda nama Adaal Tasammaa jedhamutti heerumte.
Yeroo boodas Abiishen iddoo Jabalaafi Maxaraa jedhamutti hidhame. Achitti loltootni warra Gojjam Abiishee mormaa gadi jiraa awwaalanii mataasaarratti soogidda firfirsan. Achumattis fardeen erga itti gadilakkisanii booda haala suukaneessaa ta’een qorqamee akka du’u taasisan. Reeffisaas bataskaana Dabra Maarqos keessa jirutti awwaalame. Kana dhoksuuf jecha garuu gifiraan akka du’etti odeessisiisaa turan.
Abiisheen erga du’ee booda Gojjamoonni aangoosaa obboleessa Abiishee Fandalalaa Garbaatti kennan. Fandalalaan gumaa Abiishee deebisuu waan dideef ummannis;
“Fandee faandiyyaa Garbaa
Gumaa mootichaa hin baafnee
Siree mootichaa yaabdee
Mootummaa dhaalaa Horroo lafatti dabaltee” jechuun itti geeraran.
Kunis fudhatamni Fandalalaan ummata biratti qabu xiqqaa ta’uusaa kan mul’isuudha. Mootummaan Horroos osoo hinturiin bakka adda addaatti qoodamuun warra Gojjamootaaf amanamoo ta’aniif kenname. Fandalalaan Gubayyaa(daarii Horroofi Gojjam jidduu) qofa akka bulchu godhame. Wayita mootiin Taklahamanotiifi Gojjamoonni waraana Imbaaboo geggeessan, Fandalalaan garasaanii goree Oromoo lolaa ture. Kanaafis, waraanni Minilik bara 1881tti Horroon rukutee ture.
Reeffa Abiishee Horrootti deebisuuf yaaliin addaddaa godhamaa turullee osoo hinmilkaa’iin hafeera. Yeroo Xaaliyaaniin biyya kana qabatte ilmi Abiishee Fitawuraarii Amanuun reeffa abbaasaa deebisuuf yaalii godhaa turus hinmilkoofne. Bara 1950n keessa ammoo akaakayyuun Abiishee Fitawuraarii Oljirraa yaalus innis osoo hinmilkaa’iin hafeera.
Akkuma Oromoon “Nama malee maqaan hindu’u!” jedhee mammaaku Abiisheen du’uyyuu danaan gootummaasaa awwaalaa olitti hafuun labata har’aaf darbuu danda’eera. Godinni Horroo Guduruu Wallaggaas goota Oromoo kana misoomaan yaadachuuf pirojektota addaddaa bocuun hojii keessa seeneera.
Siidaan Abbiishee Garbaa magaalaa Shaambuutti qarshii miliyoona 5.2n ijaaramuuf eegalames jalqabbii gaarii ta’uun hubatameera. Abiisheen goota; garraamummaas qaba ture.
Takkaalliny Gabayyootiin
Gaazexaa Bariisaa Sadaasa 6/2012
