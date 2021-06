ብጀጋኑ ሰራዊት ትግራይ ኣብ ወረዳ ሳምረ ከባቢ ድርናቖ (ዓዲ ቓዕላ) ዝተሓምሸሸት C 130 ዝዓይነታ ኣውሮፕላን።

The Tigre forces have announced that they have posted a plane owned by Ethiopia’s military type ‘ C-130-that has many weapons and sanctions to the Ethiopian federal government in war with Tigray.