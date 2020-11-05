Tigray crisis: Why there are fears of civil war in Ethiopia

Since then, both governments have designated each other as “illegitimate and unconstitutional”.

The TPLF had previously made veiled threats of secession, citing an article in the federal constitution which allows the “unconditional right to self-determination, including the right to secession”. “We will never back down for anyone who is intending to suppress our hard-won right to self-determination and self-rule,” the region’s leader, Debretsion Gebremichael said in August. Early in October, the federal government decided to cut ties with the Tigray region and the upper house of parliament voted to suspend budget aid to Tigray.

Why there are fears that Ethiopia could break up Why was the TPLF so significant? Since the overthrow of Marxist leader Mengistu Haile Mariam in 1991 and up until 2018, the TPLF was the main partner in the governing coalition, as well as running Tigray itself. The TPLF had played a pivotal role in Mengistu’s demise and went on to dominate not just the country’s politics but the economy as well.

Its disagreement with Mr Abiy represents a deep fracture in the very core of power in the country. Most of the Tigray’s regional leaders, including Mr Debretsion, had served in the central government for long period of time. Mr Debretsion, who is a veteran fighter, was at one time the deputy prime minister. His comrades and advisers also held key positions in the country until Mr Abiy came to power. What does the TPLF want? The Tigray’s administration sees Mr Abiy’s reforms as an attempt to build a unitary system of government destroying the current federal arrangement. It also resents what it calls the prime minister’s “unprincipled” friendship with Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki. Mr Abiy won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 for his efforts to bring peace with long-standing foe Eritrea. But the TPLF feels that Tigray’s interests have been overlooked and it wants to have more say over future relations with Ethiopia’s neighbour. On his part, the prime minister believes the TPLF officials are undermining his authority.

Is Eritrea involved in the Tigray conflict? There is a long-standing rift between the TPLF and the government in Eritrea, which shares a long border with the Tigray region. The 1998-2000 Ethiopia-Eritrea war began over a dispute about territory along that border, particularly the area around the town of Badme. The status of Badme remains unresolved but Eritrea wants Ethiopia to abide by a UN-backed border commission ruling to hand over the town. But this cannot be achieved without the cooperation of the government in Tigray, as it administers the area.

Speaking about the attack on the federal army base, Mr Abiy’s office has accused the TPLF of dressing its soldiers in uniforms resembling those of the army of neighbouring Eritrea to “implicate the Eritrean government in false claims of aggression against the people of Tigray”. While this allegation has not been independently verified, it will trigger concerns over how Eritrea will react to the crisis in Tigray, and whether it will get sucked into its larger neighbour’s internal affairs. How likely is a full-scale war? The Tigray regional leader has said they are ready to fight to defend the region, which would be “a burial place for the reactionaries”, calling on Tigrayans to understand the situation and make all the necessary preparations. “We have prepared our army, our militia and our special force.

Our preparation is aimed at averting war, but if we are to fight, we are ready to win,” Mr Debretsion said. In justifying the military confrontation, Mr Abiy’s office has accused the TPLF of “continued provocation and incitement of violence” and said “the last red line had been crossed”. There are risks with this level of rhetoric that the conflict in Tigray, if not amicably resolved, could easily blow up into something more serious, which could exacerbate tensions in the rest of the country.