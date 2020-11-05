Tigray crisis: Ethiopia’s Abiy Ahmed vows to continue military offensive

It had previously accused the federal authorities of plotting to invade the region.

Who urged Ethiopia to show restraint?

On Wednesday, amid the drama of the US election, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued a statement calling for an end to any fighting.

“We are saddened by the tragic loss of life and urge immediate action to restore the peace and de-escalate tensions… The protection of civilian safety and security is essential,” he said in a statement.

What did the Ethiopian prime minister say?

In a televised address Mr Abiy, who won the Nobel peace prize last year, said the military’s operation was a success and said it would continue.

He said the operation was launched in response to a deadly attack on a military camp. He did not say how many people were killed.

What do we know about the fighting?

Details are scant as the prime minister said information would be released once operations were over.

He said on Tuesday night that he had ordered a military offensive, after an army base was taken over by forces loyal to the regional government and accused the TPLF of launching the attack.

The attack resulted in “many martyrs, injuries and property damage”, he said in a TV address.

On Wednesday, the BBC spoke to eyewitnesses who confirmed that the Northern Command Headquarters in Tigray’s regional capital, Mekelle, was under the control of the Tigray special forces. That does not appear to have changed.