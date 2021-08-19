Tigray crisis: Ethiopian teenagers become pawns in propaganda war

The Ethiopian government has been accusing the Tigrayan fighters of using child soldiers ever since they recaptured Mekelle in June, eight months after government troops took control of it.

The New York Times published a story on this key turning-point in the war including photos of Tigrayan fighters, some of whom appeared to be underage.

The paper described them as “highly motivated young recruits” inspired by the “catalogue of horrors that has defined the war – massacres, ethnic cleansing and extensive sexual violence”.

Since then, Prime Minister Abiy and his army of social media supporters have accused the Tigrayan rebels of forcibly recruiting child soldiers, doping them with drugs, and pushing them to the front lines.

“If there is a problem with regard to teenagers – 17, 18, 19-year-olds, although 18 is the legal age to join the army – these are children whose parents have been subjected to untold suffering by the Eritreans, by Abiy’s forces, by Amharic expansionists,” he told the BBC.

“We don’t have to force people. We have hundreds of thousands lining up to fight.”

Government officials and rights groups have also accused Tigrayan fighters of committing atrocities, including killing hundreds of people from the Amhara ethnic group in western Tigray at the start of the conflict. Earlier this month, a heavy artillery attack was reported on a health centre in Afar. Social media was soon ablaze with claims that more than 100 people had been killed by the Tigrayan fighters and the hashtag #AfarMassacre quickly began trending.

The BBC spoke to a local hospital doctor, who said 12 people brought there had died from their injuries, but no-one could give us an official death toll at the scene. The rebels denied the attack and said they’d welcome an investigation. Murky war Claims and counter-claims about every twist in the war are traded all day long on Twitter and Facebook – from the government, the TPLF, and their respective armies of supporters in Ethiopia and the diaspora. With phone and internet lines down across Tigray for nearly two months now, obtaining information from the region has been almost impossible. The federal government says communication lines won’t be restored until the rebels accept a ceasefire.

The Tigrayan fighters say they won’t accept a ceasefire until the blockade is lifted and all enemy forces leave the region. “The federal government is intent on controlling information and the Tigrayan leaders are by no means averse to using propaganda,” says Will Davison, senior Ethiopia analyst at the International Crisis Group think-tank. “In addition, Ethiopia’s media and civil society are relatively weak when it comes to exposing who is doing what. So there is a cocktail of factors contributing to the murkiness of this war.”