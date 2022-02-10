Tigray church bans Amharic – Operation Fenkil Eritrea – OLF Colonel Gemechu Ayana – Oromia President February 10, 2022 Tigray church bans Amharic – Operation Fenkil Eritrea – OLF Colonel Gemechu Ayana – Oromia President Oromia region donated 100 million to Amhara region. Related Related Posts Ethiopia - Tigray - OromiaEthiopia - Tigray -Oromia Ethiopia Tigray Amhara: 2 New Developments Tigray Oromia Somalia: Three News StoriesTigray Oromia Somalia: Three News Stories Battlefield Ethiopia- Dec 29th, Fighting on Eritrean Border and… ENDF Ethiopia Tigray-Afar front - OromiaCoup in Guinea Bissau - Antonio Guterres - ENDF Ethiopia Tigray-Afar front - Oromia Amhara…
Be the first to comment