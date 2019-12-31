Tigrai people national conference concludes, Tigrai people rejected Prosperity Party



(tigraionline)–The Tigrai people national conference concluded on December 28, 2019 in Mekelle city the capital of Tigrai. The national conference was attended by over 2000 people representing the entire Tigrai from all walks of life in the community. Top government leaders, religious leaders, community elders, organization leaders, politicians, opposition groups, activists, women’s groups, youth groups and all other members of the community were present in the conference.

The Tigrai people national conference was called by the TPLF which is the governing party in Tigrai. The main reason why the TPLF called the all people conference was to have a public discussion and debate about the recent decision by the TPLF to reject the new Prosperity Party formed by Abiy Ahmed and the dissolving of The EPRDF.

After two days of lively debates and discussions the Tigrai people national conference concluded successfully and passed a number of resolutions.

The following are some of the main resolutions passed by the conference

The Tigrai people will support the TPLF whole heartedly on its fight against all the forces who are trying to pressure Tigrai and the existence of the TPLF will be solely decided by the people of Tigrai only.

The people of Tigrai fully support TPLF’s decision to reject the fake prosperity party.

The people of Tigrai denounce the illegal dissolution of the EPRDF which was freely elected by the Ethiopian people.

The Tigrai people will not permit infiltrators and traitors who were trained, paid and sent by Abiy Ahmed to destabilize Tigrai.

The Tigrai people condemn in the strongest terms possible the mercenary team led by Abiy Ahmed destroying Ethiopia.

The Tigrai people are ready to work with all other Federalist forces who believe in the current Ethiopian constitution to defeat the Abiy Ahmed team.

The people of Tigrai will work to strengthen the people to people relationship with Eritrean people throughout the world.

The 45th anniversary of the TPLF will be celebrated colorfully even much better than ever this year.