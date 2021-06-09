Throughout history, the goal of every occupying military force has been to divide and conquer the occupied. The reason is simple, as you get your opponents to destroy themselves for your own benefit. And once they are both weakened, you are left the victor by default.

Therefore, I would implore all Oromo parties not to fall for plans by Ethiopia to sow division and create another ‘War of Oromos”. Especially since each of them share the same “crime” of having been born an Oromo, amongst nations that fear them controlling their own destiny.

When the Hailesillase put the rope around Mamo Mazmir, his offense was being Oromo and wanting freedom—just as when the Empire put the rope around Agare Tullu’s neck, his ‘treason’ was being an Oromo who wanted a free homeland.

Likewise, when Abiy’s soldiers have been destroying thousands of Oromo villages in various parts of Oromia, his desire is to eliminate the Oromo people’s will to defend their own future.

So, the question becomes, who benefits if conflict breaks out between Oromo parties – both of whom have paid heavy sacrifices over decades to liberate Oromia?

It is simple: only the occupying states who would all be glad to weaken the possibility of their occupations ever ending.