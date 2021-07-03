Thousands of soldiers who have been arrested have shown ‘Tigray’ in Mekelle city of Tigray.

Eritrea’s ailing and aging dictator Esayas Afeworki outlived most of his detractors to see two of his most powerful enemies— the Ethiopian national army and the TPLF group — turning against each other for the most brutal and devastating onslaught in what could be the dirtiest civil war in the history of Ethiopia. Mr Esayas sent in some troops to partake in the war, but the major part of the job was primarily done for him by a nascent politician and aspiring dictator with a messiah complex now sitting in Arat kilo palace — Abiy Ahmed Ali. The so called “political roadmap” that Abiy received from a reactionary group called EZEMA served as the pathway to this success for Mr Esayas and to this hellish tragedy for these Ethiopian soldiers. By now, Esayas must be having his last laugh as both of his ardent enemies have literally obliterated each other.