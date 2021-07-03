Thousands of soldiers who have been arrested have shown ‘Tigray’ in Mekelle city of Tigray.
The federal government of Ethiopia lied ‘ claiming ‘ TPLF ‘ that they have arrested ‘ many prisoners of Ethiopia ‘ and the government has shown nothing about that.
What a painful tragedy, what a depressing drama for Ethiopia…
Eritrea’s ailing and aging dictator Esayas Afeworki outlived most of his detractors to see two of his most powerful enemies— the Ethiopian national army and the TPLF group — turning against each other for the most brutal and devastating onslaught in what could be the dirtiest civil war in the history of Ethiopia. Mr Esayas sent in some troops to partake in the war, but the major part of the job was primarily done for him by a nascent politician and aspiring dictator with a messiah complex now sitting in Arat kilo palace — Abiy Ahmed Ali. The so called “political roadmap” that Abiy received from a reactionary group called EZEMA served as the pathway to this success for Mr Esayas and to this hellish tragedy for these Ethiopian soldiers. By now, Esayas must be having his last laugh as both of his ardent enemies have literally obliterated each other.
It’s heart wrenching that this catastrophe unfolded under our watch due to the madness on the part of the PP regime which went on to settle what is essentially a political difference with opponents through a military means in this era. These all Ethiopian war captives are being herded in such a humiliating way by the fewer, and possibly less resourced, TDF fighters not necessarily because they are less braver in battlefield than the later, but because they absolutely lack a just cause to fight fiercely for which all of TDF fighters compellingly have.
Here we are in this tragedy now, these POWs deserve treatments with due dignity per the internationally upheld convention on captives of war.
