Thousands flee to Sudan as fighting rages in Ethiopia

(france24)–A humanitarian crisis is unfolding at the border between Sudan and Ethiopia, where almost 30,000 people have fled the conflict in the neighbouring Tigray region. Our correspondent reports from a refugee camp. Also, Ugandan police say at least three people have died in protests that broke out in the capital after opposition leader and presidential hopeful Bobi Wine was once again arrested. Plus, Burkina Faso goes to the polls on Sunday, with outgoing president Roch Marc Christian Kaboré running for a second term. We take a look at his economic record.