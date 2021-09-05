Thousands are being put into ‘concentration camps’ and butchered in an ethnic purge in Ethiopia, reports say

September 5, 2021

Thousands are being put into ‘concentration camps’ and butchered in an ethnic purge in Ethiopia, reports say

Members of Ethiopian military force stand to attention for the Ethiopian national anthem during a farewell ceremony for new recruits joining the Ethiopian military force to Tigray, organised by the Mayor in Addis Ababa on July 27, 2021. Amanuel Sileshi/Getty Images
  • A conflict between the Ethiopian military and rebels in the Tigray region has been raging for 10 months.
  • A report from The Telegraph said that Tigrayans are being systematically killed in an ethnic purge. 
  • The paper said Tigrayan men, women and children were being tortured and killed in makeshift “concentration camps.”

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.