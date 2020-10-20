Those wondering what’s going on in BGZ, here is what the real issue that driving the clashes on the ground is all abt.

The headlines, the rationale, the narratives, the accusations & counter accusations, the finger pointing & the latest assertion by the PM can all be misleading.

Data from last ETH census shows that # of Amhara/Agews makes 205K out of the total 784K population of BGR, making them largest ethnic group. However, Art. 2 of the constitution states that BGR belongs to the “natives”, i.e Bertas, Gumuz and shinashas.